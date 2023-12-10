Top 3 biggest surprises by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins have had a lot of surprises in 2023 but these are the biggest so far.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are closing in on their first division title since 2008 and controlling their fate is because of these three surprises in 2023.
Where do you start talking about a football team that has been impressive from the start of the season? Have the Dolphins overplayed their talent, underplayed it, or are they exactly where they should be?
This year has seen the Dolphins deal with injuries as well as media narratives that have labeled them as frauds. Despite all of that, the Dolphins have a three-game lead in the division while currently the top seed in the AFC.
There are no surprises when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa or Tyreek Hill. The expectations for both were through the roof and neither have disappointed this season. With five games remaining, Tua could hit 5,000 yards and Tyreek could hit 2,000 yards receiving.
Defensively, the biggest surprise has to be the recovery of Jaylen Ramsey from his first week of camp knee injury. The defense has played much better with him on the field and even Xavien Howard has not only stayed healthy (knock on wood) but is playing at a level more consistent with his salary and history.