Top 3 biggest surprises by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins have had a lot of surprises in 2023 but these are the biggest so far.
By Brian Miller
If you thought the Miami Dolphins offensive line would be this good, you're a liar.
The fact Miami's offensive line is playing well is a surprise in and of itself. Let's be completely clear here, no one saw this coming and during the off-season, Miami fans and media alike criticized Chris Grier for his lack of attention to the position.
Now, 12 games into the season, Austin Jackson was given a contract extension and Miami fans applauded. Tell me you predicted that?
The fact the offensive line is playing so well is a surprise but on top of that "surprise" is the shocking realization that they have played several games without Terron Armstead. Without Robert Hunt. Without Connor Williams. Without Isaiah Wynn. Without, without, without, without.
The Dolphins offensive line has been hit with injuries all year long and yet they have not missed a beat. Kendall Lamm stepping in at left tackle was impressive and even Liam Eichenberg has turned a big corner.
Shocking? Surprising? Mind-blowing? All of the above. Thanks, Butch Barry. It should be noted, ironically, when Barry was fired from the Broncos, it was reported that players applauded the decision. And for that we thank you!