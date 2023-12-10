Top 3 biggest surprises by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins have had a lot of surprises in 2023 but these are the biggest so far.
By Brian Miller
There isn't much that can top the Miami Dolphins offensive line but the team's running game is as exciting as their passing game.
Last season Miami Dolphins fans were critical of Mike McDaniel's propensity to give up on the run during games and there were a couple that fans could point to and see the potential for a different outcome if he hadn't. This year, that isn't the case.
Miami has rushed for more than 100 yards 8 times this season. To say they hit 100 yards would be misleading. Miami has posted games with 145, 350, 142, 222, 162, 117, 167, and 123. They have another game where they ran for 99 yards.
Given the fact the media and Dolphins fans alike screamed and pounded their fists for a RB trade this year is a crazy thought now. Raheem Mostert is 3rd in rushing yards in the NFL. He leads all players in TDs with 14.
More surprising? The Dolphins are second in the NFL in rushing yards as a team, first in the NFL in rushing yards per carry at 5.3, and tied with the Ravens for most rushing touchdowns, 22.