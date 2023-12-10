Top 3 biggest surprises by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins have had a lot of surprises in 2023 but these are the biggest so far.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are jumping at the mention of Andrew Van Ginkel.
It isn't much of a surprise that Van Ginkel is playing well but no one but Van Ginkel expected the year he is having. He has become the face of the linebacker unit. His versatility has been on full display all year, so much so that when Jaelan Phillips missed time early in the season, the Dolphins defense didn't skip a beat when AVG dropped down to fill in.
When Phillips tore his Achilles, AVG stepped in and not only registered a sack but also got his first pick-6 of his NFL career.
Van Ginkel is having a great year and his versatile play is something that Vic Fangio has been able to use in different positions on his defense. AVG isn't the only surprise on defense. David Long has played very well and Jerome Baker was having his best year before landing on IR late last week.
The Dolphins linebacker unit may be the weakest part of the team on paper but they are not playing like it. They are taking control and swarming to the football.
What is most impressive is that Miami's defense has turned a big corner and each week they are getting better and better. They are hitting their stride at the perfect time. They are one of only five teams to have more than 40 sacks this season.
While Miami fans were expecting the Dolphins' defense to be a lot better than it was under Josh Boyer, with the way the season started, it is a big surprise at how good they have become.