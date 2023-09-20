Top 3 Dolphins defenders to watch against the Broncos
The Miami Dolphins defense has been solid through the first two weeks. Heading into a week 3 matchup with the Bronco's these are three defenders I'm keeping my eye on.
Jevon Holland is the first player I'm keeping my eye on. Over his first two years in the lague he has shown himself to be a very good safety. He has shown the ability to be a great blitzer and one of the better tacklers at his position.
Now under Vic Fangio who helped develop Justin Simmons into one of the best safeties in the league the time is now for Holland to take his game to that next level. It is time to elevate his game into being one of the top cover safeties in the league and it starts against a struggling Denver offense.
Kader Kohou is primed for a big game against the Broncos. According to PFF Kohou carries an 80.5 overal grade through two weeks. He has a good matchup against a weak Denver Bronco's offense this week.
Fangio helped develop Bryce Callahan another smaller stature cornerback into a very successful career and Kohou is off to a fast start this year and will have the opportunity to make some plays this week.
The last player I'm focusing on this week is Bradley Chubb. Chubb played for Fangio previously in Denver and should be familiar with the defense he has brought to the Dolphins. While Jaelan Philips gets most of the press, and deservedly so, Chubb is the highest paid linebacker on the Dolphins roster. The Bronco's offense line is one not one of their strengths and I expect Chubb to hit his stride this week and finish the game with two sacks.
The Dolphins defense has looked good at times this year. I think this is a pivotal week for the group. It's time for some of the younger players that have shown big time ability to step up and shine against a Denver team that has struggled on offense this year.