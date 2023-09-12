Top 3 Miami Dolphins duds against the L.A. Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins had their share of great performances but not everyone had a great game on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
In the NFL when a team wins, it is because they all played well and when they lose they all shoulder the blame as well. For the Dolphins, on Sunday, it was a team win to say the least but not everyone played as well as they could have.
Our first 'du' of the 2023 season came to us on the very first drive when Connor Williams botched not one but two snaps to Tua Tagovailoa. The 2nd of which ended a drive at the 2 yard line when the fumble was recovered by the Chargers.
Later in the game, another errant snap almost ended in disaster but Tua was able to recover the fumbled snap.
Williams' blocking was good enough but the snap troubles he continues to have is a problem and the Dolphins need to figure out how to correct it. Williams called it "jitters" from the opening weekend and first game but this is a problem that we have seen last year and through camp and preseason.
While Miami played great on offense and the line played above expectations, way above, Williams' performance could have been a whole lot better.
Next, a premium star has a troublesome start to the season.