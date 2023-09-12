Top 3 Miami Dolphins duds against the L.A. Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins had their share of great performances but not everyone had a great game on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
Xavien Howard is the best cornerback on the Miami Dolphins roster but on Sunday, he had far too many critical issues that almost cost them the game.
Howard was flagged not once but three times on Sunday. Two pass interference calls and one hold. The PI's came on the same drive and he could have been called for holding on one of those plays as well.
The second penalty on that drive happened on 3rd and goal and gave the Chargers a first down at the one yard line as it occured in the end zone. The Chargers scored a touchdown on what should have been a field goal.
Howard is an incredible corner but he looked a lot less than a Pro Bowl player last year despite his Pro Bowl addition. This year didn't start out great for Howard who also gave up a few passes as well.
If we look at last year and the start of this year, should we be concerned? The next few weeks will be interesting and hopefully, this was just one of those games where Howard was trying to do too much on a defense that wasn't playing well.