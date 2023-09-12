Top 3 Miami Dolphins duds against the L.A. Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins had their share of great performances but not everyone had a great game on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
If we singled out one linebacker on the Miami Dolphins roster as playing bad, it wouldn't be fair.
The Dolphins have a problem at linebacker. Jaelan Phillips is doing great off the edge but Bradley Chubb was relatively non-existent most of the game but he came through in the end.
Overall the Dolphins gave up over 200 yards rushing and most of them were on the legs of Austin Ekeler. Ekeler is good but 200 combined yards between Chargers runners is way too much.
Miami fans knew that coming into this season the linebacker group could be a problem and on Sunday it was. Vic Fangio's defense was far from fans pictured out of the gate and instead they were flat out horrible most of the game.
If the Dolphins are going to go deep into the postseason, their linebackers have to play better as a unit and because of their play on Sunday, as a unit, they all get a "dud" designation...as a unit.