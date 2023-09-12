Top 3 Miami Dolphins studs against the Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins played a close and exciting game on Sunday that ended with a victory flight back home to Miami and several players absolutely shined.
By Brian Miller
When the final seconds ticked off of the game clock on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were victorious and heading home with an opening season win.
Several players shined in the game against the Chargers. Three of them shined more than ever while another came up big when the Dolphins needed him to.
Our top three players will be coming in a second but we can't look at the play of the Dolphins without acknowledging one specific Honorable Mention - Zach Sieler.
Sieler, recently extended, gave the Dolphins a big present for giving him a new contract. Late in the game, needing a play, Seiler's sack of Justin Herbert put the Dolphins in a position to win.
With 1:18 seconds left in the game, Sieler broke through and sacked Herbert for an 8 yard loss setting up a 3rd and 30. This followed the intentional grounding call on the previous play when Sieler and his defensive teammates collapsed the pocket on Herbert.
Sieler isn't the only defensive honorable mention. Kader Kohou continued to his big play ability registering a sack and 9 tackles. Jevon Holland had 10 solo tackles and combined for four others and newcomer DeShon Elliot had 13 combined tackles.