Top 3 Miami Dolphins studs against the Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins played a close and exciting game on Sunday that ended with a victory flight back home to Miami and several players absolutely shined.
By Brian Miller
There is no question that the top "stud" in Sunday's victory over the Chargers was the electric and non stop force of Tyreek Hill.
Hill couldn't be stopped. The Chargers tried everything they could and even when they thought they had the proper coverage, they didn't. Hill was electrifying in the season opening win.
If there is any chance of Hill making 2K yards in 2023, he showed that it is possible.
Hill finished the game with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The final touchdown, an concentration clinic gave Miami the lead that led to the victory.
Throughout the game, Hill was his typical trash-talking self but he was also the sideline cheerleader. The broadcast showed Hill a couple of times staning on a Miami bench waving his hands and a towel to the crowd to get them pumped.
From the start of the game, the Dolphins pushed the ball to Hill and he didn't disappoint.