Top 3 Miami Dolphins studs against the Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins played a close and exciting game on Sunday that ended with a victory flight back home to Miami and several players absolutely shined.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa couldn't have played a better game than he did for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Tua threw three touchdowns and completed 28 of 45 passes for 466 yards. He threw one pick and fumbled twice losing one.
Overall, Tua put up a show and his play had a lot of people talking on Monday. The touch pass in the end zone to Hill to take the final lead was a thing of absolute beauty and one that very few QBs can make.
Tua made these kinds of plays all game. He threw off his back foot on rollouts connecting deep to Braxton Berrios. He threw off balance deep to Tyreek Hill. On Sunday, everything worked for Tua and in the end, Miami won.
Still, how did he fit that ball into Hill? It was literally inches from being incomplete!