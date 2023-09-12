Top 3 Miami Dolphins studs against the Chargers in week 1
The Miami Dolphins played a close and exciting game on Sunday that ended with a victory flight back home to Miami and several players absolutely shined.
By Brian Miller
Our final "stud" of the game and we don't take this lightly at all comes from a player that no one expected to impact the game.
On Sunday, his stats were not perfect but Durham Smythe was phenomenal. His blocking was very good and the Dolphins did something they should have done last year with Mike Gesicki. They used him in the passing game.
With the concentration on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and enough pressure to keep Miami's running game from taking over, Mike McDaniel called on Durham Smythe.
Smythe's numbers were not spectacular like Hill or Jaylen Waddle but he caught three of seven targets for 44 yards. Smythe's involvement in the offense made the Chargers play differently as there was a new and unexpected element to the Dolphins offense.
More Honorable Mentions
You simply can't pass up the great play on Sunday by several others.
Erik Ezukanma - 2 rushes 17 yards and two receptions.
Braxton Berrios - 2 big time clutch receptions
River Cracraft - one touchdown 3 receptions
Christian Wilkins - 3 tackles
Jaelan Phillips - 11 combined tackles