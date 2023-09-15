Top 4 players to watch in Miami Dolphins week two game against the Patriots
One week is in the books for the Miami Dolphins and now they look to extend their record to wins when they travel to New England.
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play their first AFC East divisional game of the year, in primetime against the Patriots and four players should stand out as the ones to watch by fans.
The Patriots did not look like the AFC East doormat that many predicted in 2023. They may not have looked like a team that is destined for the postseason but they could very well be a team that determines who does and doesn't get it by beating them.
Miami should win this game, they are favored to win this game, but they have to play hard because the Patriots will be. For the Dolphins, it will be up to Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and even Christian Wilkins but there are three players to keep an eye on that could very well impact this game.
Bradley Chubb did not make much of an impact in last weeks game. While he was going up against one of the better LTs in the game, Chubb has not looked like the player the Dolphins thought they were getting or that they paid for.
This week, Chubb needs to make an impact. It is time for him to step up. There is no reason for him to play reactionary football instead, he needs to play instinctive and attack the Patriots offense. From the edge, Chubb needs to hold the outside and force Patriot runners back inside while not getting himself caught up inside.
Recognizing the pass is also going to be critical. Mac Jones isn't known for his great running ability so attacking him in the pocket will force errant throws.