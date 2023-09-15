Top 4 players to watch in Miami Dolphins week two game against the Patriots
One week is in the books for the Miami Dolphins and now they look to extend their record to wins when they travel to New England.
By Brian Miller
Kader Kohou had a quality game last Sunday and this week, he could make a huge impact defensively when he handles the slot and adds run support.
Kohou is fun to watch because he isn't supposed to be this good yet. He is making smart decisions and when he is out of position, he has good recovery speed.
It is not clear how the Dolphins will use him this week. Will he cover Mike Gesicki or Hunter Henry or go man-to-man in the slot? Will Vic Fangio use him closer to the line?
On the Dolphins defense, Kohou can be a game changer and this week could see him get his first INT of the year. His quickness is underrated and that is where he could shine in week 2. Fans should keep an eye on how he is lined up because he could have a big impact on Sunday night.