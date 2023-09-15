Top 4 players to watch in Miami Dolphins week two game against the Patriots
One week is in the books for the Miami Dolphins and now they look to extend their record to wins when they travel to New England.
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland is poised for a breakout game against the Patriots and we should see him make a big impact against the Patriots run game.
Holland is a physical monster at safety and can play all over the field. The Patriots will try to establish the run early with the attempt to bring Holland up to support the run leaving the deep ball open for JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The problem New England will find, however, is that Miami has another good safety in DeShon Elliot and if Holland moves up to take on the Patriots run game, Elliot will be able to slide into the middle of the field and react to the deep ball.
The Patriots are not a big deep ball team and that could benefit Holland as well because the plays could stay in front of him allowing him to create turnovers or incomplete passes hitting at the point of the catch. I expect Holland to have a big game.