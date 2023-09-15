Top 4 players to watch in Miami Dolphins week two game against the Patriots
One week is in the books for the Miami Dolphins and now they look to extend their record to wins when they travel to New England.
By Brian Miller
Erik Ezukanma could be play the big role in the Miami Dolphins offense this weekend.
Last week the Dolphins used Ezukanma as an end-around WR rusher. He took on a Deebo Samuel kind of role and this week, I think he makes an even bigger impact on the Dolphins offense because of what Bill Belichick will try and do.
I can see Ezukanma lining up in the slot and going in motion at the point of the snap. Tua fakes the pitch or the hand off and Ez-E continues into the flat with the defender pulling off when he realizes that Tua is throwing. This should allow EZ to continue his route.
Another option is to use him like the Dolphins did Tyreek last weekend. Moving him around pre-snap and putting him in different positions thus allowing more favorable coverage.
With the Patriots likely focusing no Hill and Waddle, Ezukanma could have a big game allowing Miami to continue drives. I don't see him as effective this week with the run but I see him being a bigger part of the offenses passing attack.