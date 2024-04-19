Top 5 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft who Dolphins fans need to know
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is 7 days away, and teams are continuing to host prospects for workouts. Many teams are looking to bolster their offensive lines by adding a top-tier guard or center to their roster.
The 2024 NFL Draft is deep at the tackle position, but the guard and center spots also have some day-one starters. Below is our Top 5 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
#5 Mason McCormick South Dakota State
At number 5 is Mason McCormick from South Dakota State (SDS). SDS is an FCS school, but McCormick dominated his competition.
As soon as you roll the tape Mason jumps out of the screen. The 6'5" 315-pound left guard is a 6-year player with tons of experience.
McCormick didn't allow a single sack or a QB hit in 2023. McCormick was penalized 10 times in 2023, but that was out of 832 offensive snaps.
Mason McCormick was the number two ranked interior offensive lineman in the FCS and number 6 amongst FBS and FCS combined. McCormick is probably a day 2 or 3 selection, but he has the talent to be a day 1 starter.