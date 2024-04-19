Top 5 interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft who Dolphins fans need to know
By Gaston Rubio
#4 Beaux Limmer Arkansas
The number four interior draft prospect is Beaux Limmer from Arkansas. Limmer was on the receiving end of one bad rep in the senior bowl against T'Vondre Sweat.
Limmer showed his poise and experience by not letting that one rep define his ability and talent. Limmer was the strongest lineman at the NFL Combine, hitting 39 reps in the bench press.
Playing in the SEC, Limmer showed off his talent and power against the likes of Alabama and Georgia. Beaux had great success against Alabama's constant stunting as he only allowed 1 sack and one QB hurry in 89 offensive snaps.
Limmer spent 2023 at the center position after spending the 3 previous seasons at right guard. Beaux even spent some time at left guard, making for a versatile lineman that many teams will covet.