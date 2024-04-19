Top 5 interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft who Dolphins fans need to know
By Gaston Rubio
#3 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
University of Georgia center, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, comes in at number three. Van Pran is a 3-year starter with big game experience.
In 3 years as a starter, Sedrick has given up 1 sack and 1 QB hurry. Van Pran last gave up a sack in 2021.
Van Pran-Granger comes into the draft measuring 6'4" and weighing 310 pounds. Van Pran has shown good discipline throughout his time at Georgia, having been flagged just 14 times in 2,745 offensive snaps.
The last two players on this Top 5 list could both be number 1 on anyone's list, including this one. However, it came down to tape, versatility, and a slight edge in physicality.