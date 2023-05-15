Top 5 things I can't wait to see from the Miami Dolphins this coming season
By Matt Serniak
I realize that it's May 15th and that the 2023 season doesn't start for another 4ish months. I know that there is an entire Summer ahead of me where I will be doing some really fun and relaxing things such as sitting in my backyard with my dogs from morning till night, taking in some minor league baseball games, getting a little married, and contemplate if I am going to go to 4-5 Miami Dolphin's games this upcoming season.
But I don't care, I'm already thinking about what the 2023 Miami Dolphins are going to look like and if they are going to deliver the type of season they're built to deliver. I don't think I'm alone in having all types of visions pass through my brain of where this team can ultimately go.
Trust me and I can't be any more serious about this; I know what I am setting myself up for. I understand what the Dolphins have put me through for the last 30 years of my life especially the last 20. I know I'm opening myself up to have my heart ripped out of my chest, have it put very nicely back in my chest only for it to get ripped out yet again Kano style.
At this point, it's pretty much part of my yearly routine to be disappointed in the winter meaning it's all numb at this point.
But this team is good and we know it. We can talk garbage on the Dolphins all day about this unit not being addressed or weak, which is true in some respects, or how this player holds the key to the entire season, which is extremely accurate in one painfully obvious case. But this is the best roster since 2022 when the Dolphins traded for Ricky Williams. That team had around 6-7 Pro Bowlers on it and still missed the playoffs after coming off back-to-back playoff seasons. I'll never understand how the 2022 team underachieved but they did.
This year's squad has that hype because of the amount of talent they have. I can't peer into the future like I'm Dr. Strange and tell you what happens, and even if I could I wouldn't tell you because if I were to tell you what happens then it wouldn't happen. But, I do feel like some stars are aligning for this team. Sure, some things have to break their way but that is true of all teams that go far into the postseason.
If you're tired of my optimism, I don't know what to tell you. I'm not crowning them like the late Dennis Green once proclaimed. I'm just uber-pumped to see what the Miami Dolphins can do out there and there are some particular elements of the 2023 Miami Dolphins that I am really excited to see. Here's what I'm talking about.