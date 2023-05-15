Top 5 things I can't wait to see from the Miami Dolphins this coming season
By Matt Serniak
What Vic Fangio can potentially do with the defense has my feeling all types of giddy.
I have zero problems with what Lou Riddick said recently about the Dolphins acquiring the services of Vic Fangio and that it was the best and most important move any team made this offseason. We all remember the bidding war that seemed to be happening behind the scenes when Fangio's name was being linked to the Dolphins and the deal was finalized but then other teams were sort of in play as well. Yeah, that was a bit stressful. But in the end, Chris Grier and the Dolphins got their man.
What gets me all amped for what Fangio can do with this defense goes back to last year. The Dolphins had the players in place. Yes, there were a ton of injuries in the backend, but mostly everyone is back and they have majorly upgraded. The addition of Jalen Ramsey will pay off immediately. Signing David Long Jr. will shore up, just a bit, the weakness in the middle of the defense, and the drafting of Cam Smith, I feel, will pay off sooner than later.
This is like the scene in The Matrix where Tank is talking to Neo about how excited he is to work with him because of everything Morpheus has told him about what Neo can do. We've seen Fangio do great things in the NFL and the amount of guys around the league waiting in line just to say that he has one of the best football minds that has ever stood on a gridiron is as long as a line for the next iPhone.
I love all the talk about how Fangio took a year off so that he can come up with new defenses that haven't ever been thought of before. I honestly don't know what that can entail but I'm here for it. I don't care if that only means we'll see Jalen Ramsey in the "star" position which is the newest football jargon buzzword that's out there. The star position I guess means that Ramsey will be playing the role of a defender that can be lined up anywhere. Whatever. Seems like something that's been happening already but it is something you're going to hear a lot from the nerds.
Maybe one of the new defenses will be one where Zach Sieler hammer tosses Brandon Jones over the line of scrimmage into the backfield. That be pretty innovative.
No matter what happens, Fangio will be improving this defense that we saw just break too much. I think he simplifies things and gets the studs on the defense doing what they do best more often. I really can't wait to see how it unfolds.