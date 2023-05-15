Top 5 things I can't wait to see from the Miami Dolphins this coming season
By Matt Serniak
I really can't wait to see Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle go fast again.
I mean, how is it really possible to look at anything else when these two guys are on the field? Every single snap when they're out there has the possibility of being a house call.
Tyreek Hill came to Miami last year and made an impact in August. The way he handled training camp with how he had the crowd in the palm of his hands every time he spoke was masterful. And, how he propped up Tua and had the guy playing at an MVP was nothing short of incredible. Oh, and he backed up everything he said with his play.
Jaylen Waddle blossomed with Hill alongside him. He went from being a possession receiver in his rookie year to being the game breaking player we knew he was.
With both of these guys on the field at the same time, it really puts the defense in a bind and forces them to be perfect because if they aren't if they make one miscalculation then they will be riding the lightning.
The feeling I and I assume most others get when either Hill or Waddle has the ball or we see the ball is heading their way is such a great feeling. It's like seeing Vince Carter in the open court. You know you have a great chance of seeing something spectacular. It's why I can't wait to see these guys go fast again.