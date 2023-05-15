Top 5 things I can't wait to see from the Miami Dolphins this coming season
By Matt Serniak
Nothing to deep here. I just really want to see Jalen Ramsey do his thing for the Dolphins.
I still can't believe that the Miami Dolphins went out and traded a 3rd and Hunter Long for one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. If you want to go ahead believing that Ramsey is washed or has even lost a step, you do you. I'm going to go ahead with the conventional thinking that at 28 Ramsey still has several productive years left in him. Guys like him are able to play longer and longer which means they can stretch out their prime a bit more.
I don't really care where Vic Fangio lines Jalen Ramsey up. I know that he will be put in the best position to succeed because Fangio is no dummy. He could be out on the boundary, in the nickel, line up on the edge, or even back in a safety position. Doesn't matter to me and I don't think it matters to Ramsey either. And with Xavien Howard on the field opposite of him, Ramsey should have many situations where he has all the advantage.
Personally, I think the secondary is what is going to unlock the potential of this defense. Solid play from the backend, I think, will allow the boys up front to do their thing and if they don't get home then this excellently put-together secondary will be in a position to stop the play. I trust this secondary to be able to do that most times especially with Jalen Ramsey spearheading it.