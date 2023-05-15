Top 5 things I can't wait to see from the Miami Dolphins this coming season
By Matt Serniak
Of course I'm pumped to see Tua return to midseason form.
Not sure how I or anyone for that matter can think about this upcoming season and what it may bring without quickly thinking about Tua Tagovailoa. Whatever your stance on him, he is just about the most important person in the organization heading it to the season.
If he has truly rebounded from his head injuries and the jiu-jitsu is paying off in any positive way and I assume it is, I don't think it's weird to think that Tua can't get back to playing like he was in the middle of the season. If he goes down again, then I expect that will be a wrap on Tua in Miami. I think it's that simple.
This will be the first time in many many years that Tua will be in the same offense for 2 two consecutive years. That means a lot. He doesn't have to go and learn and get adjusted at the beginning of training camp. He can just pick up where they left off. It's so important.
We're going to get teased all throughout the Summer of seeing Tua throwing nice throws to receivers with no defense. Many will get annoyed, freak out and say stuff like "Great, do that in December." To those who are about that life, you can get started now.
What a beautiful, catchable ball. And he's getting acquainted with Chosen Anderson. Talk about leading from the front am I right?
I'm hoping Tua has the greatest season of all time. Will that be the case? I have no idea. Again, I'm not Dr. Strange. What I am is a fan of the Miami Dolphins and I want whoever is the QB to be awesome. Not sure why that is so divisive but it really is. Oh well. Go Tua go.