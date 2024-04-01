Top 5 wide receivers that will be available in the first round when the Dolphins pick
These are the top five wide receivers that will still be on the board when Miami selects with pick number 21. My favorite is Xavier Worthy, who brings unreal speed to the table and would fit in perfectly in Miami's high-octane offense.
When the Dolphins select at pick number 21 in the first round, there will be tremendous speed at the wide receiver position for them to choose from. Marvin Harrison, Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will all be taken early and the drop is significant once you get to the fourth receiver. There is still plenty of speed and talent remaining and Miami could look to add WR3 in the first round.
The top five receivers that will be available to the Dolphins are Brian Thomas from LSU, Adonai Mitchell from Texas, Xavier Worthy from Texas, Troy Franklin from Oregon, and Keon Coleman from Florida State. We look in depth at each of the best available receivers and decide which one would be the best fit for the Miami Dolphins.