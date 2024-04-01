Phin Phanatic
Top 5 wide receivers that will be available in the first round when the Dolphins pick

These are the top five wide receivers that will still be on the board when Miami selects with pick number 21. My favorite is Xavier Worthy, who brings unreal speed to the table and would fit in perfectly in Miami's high-octane offense.

By Scott Alan Salomon

Brian Thomas, Jr. from LSU hauling in a pass at the NFL Combine during the wide receiver drills. He very well could be the best wide receiver on the board when Miami exercises its 21st pick in the first round.
Brian Thomas, Louisiana State

Thomas presents a combination of speed and size and should be available with pick 21, based on his statistics at LSU and his performance at the NFL Combine. He does have a problem beating press coverage and that will have to be learned when he gets to the NFL. For that reason alone, I do not see the Dolphins going with Thomas as their offense revolves around quick strikes and being able to beat press coverage off the line of scrimmage.

Thomas was a third-team AP All-American and second-team All-SEC. He led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2023 and started 12 games while accumulating 1,177 on 68 receptions. His biggest problem in college was that he was overshadowed on offense by Nabers and the fact that his quarterback was Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who called his own number frequently and had a lot of plays where his running the ball was the first option.

