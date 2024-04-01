Top 5 wide receivers that will be available in the first round when the Dolphins pick
These are the top five wide receivers that will still be on the board when Miami selects with pick number 21. My favorite is Xavier Worthy, who brings unreal speed to the table and would fit in perfectly in Miami's high-octane offense.
Troy Franklin, Oregon
Franklin is a 4.41 guy who uses his size to catch the ball at its highest point. He stands 6-2 and weighs 176 pounds. He can get downfield quickly and has very reliable hands as he does not drop many passes thrown his way. He is not a WR1 but could fit the bill as the third receiver in the pattern. He gets high yards after the catch as he runs well with the ball and is not afraid to beat the zone and fight for balls in the middle of the field. He would be a day-one starter and could contribute to any passing attack immediately.
Keon Coleman, Florida State
Coleman played his senior season at Florida State and entered the draft with one year of eligibility remaining. He played at Michigan State prior to arriving at Florida State and uses his 6-3, 213 frame to run past defensive backs. He is a little on the slow side as he ran a 4.61 forty-yard dash at the Combine, but he is a guy that you can put on the perimeter and have him fight for balls in the middle of the field. He is also a very competent return man on kickoffs and punts.