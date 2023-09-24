Total domination for the Miami Dolphins who come up 2 points short of NFL record
The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 and that is the most important thing that came out of today's total domination of the Broncos. The 70 points, however, will be the hot topic around the league.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins put up 70 points and over 700 yards of offense today against the visiting Broncos and that is a story in and of itself.
Where do you even begin with something like this? Five rushing touchdowns? What about the five passing TDs? The three turnovers forced by the defense perhaps?
Miami was leading 35 - 13 at the half but even when they were just trying to run the ball, they ran it to the endzone.
Tua Tagovaila finished his day early exiting the game along with many starters at the start of the 4th quarter. He finished his day 23 of 26 with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. That should be enough to win him another AFC Air player of the week award but he probably won't win Offensive Player of the Week.
Take your pick between Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane who made running backs everywhere smile today.
Mostert finished the game with three touchdowns and 82 yards on 13 carries but he was overshadowed by the rookie who ran 18 times for 203 yards in his first real action of his career. Even undrafted rookie Chis Brooks got his chops in with 9 rushes for 66 yards.
Maybe we should look at Tyreek Hill who had 9 receptions and a touchdown posting 157 yards receiving?
Miami's backups got into the action as well with Robbie Chosen catching a dime from Mike White for 68 yards and a touchdown. Mostert added 7 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown bringing his total on the day to 4.
Of course, you have to look at Achane as well. He caught 4 passes and two of those went for touchdowns.
On the day, Mostert scored four times and Achane scored four times.
The Dolphins defense kept Russell Wilson under pressure all day and when it looked as though they were going to get back into the game, early, Jevon Holland forced two fumbles of Broncos WRs.
Miami did, however, come up short, by two points. The regular season record for most points in a game dates back to 1966 with the then Washington Redskins putting up 72 points on the Giants. Miami was in position to attempt a field goal as time was winding down but Mike McDaniel opted to take the victory formation on 4th down and hand the ball back to the Broncos.
Fans chanted for a FG late in the game but McDaniel stuck to his decision. Miami did shatter their own personal scoring record early in the 3rd quarter.
Miami scored so many points they could have beaten the Broncos 21-20, three times today. Everything that could go right did, from the very start of the game.