Tracking "The Cheetah": Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill's quest for 2,000 yards
Tyreek Hill, the Cheetah, is the Miami Dolphins wide receiver with a mission and this year, his quest to break a record is still in his grasp.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill is on a quest for 2,000 yards this season and it might only be matched by the number of fines he receives by the end of the season.
On Sunday, Hill's end zone post-TD flip will bring another round of fines (I hope he gets to write them off on his taxes). The flip and phone prop may not be met with a lot of smiling by the NFL but his quest for eclipsing 2K is.
Hill is eight receptions off the pace in the NFL. He has 42 receptions and that trails Ja'Marr Chase and rookie Puka Nacua who both lead with 50 on the season so far. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen both have 49. But when you click the stats to yardage, Tyreek Hill is way out in front.
Hill is out in front when it comes to yardage and frankly, it isn't even a close race. Hill has 814 yards and the closest to him is his opponent this week, A.J. Brown. Brown has 672 yards receiving, a full 142 yards behind Hill.
At his current pace, Hill will easily eclipse the 2,000 yard mark. He only needs to average 107 yards over the last 11 games of the year. If he can stay healthy, that shouldn't be a problem for Hill.
Hill leads in many categories for WRs this year including receptions over 40 yards (6), 20 yards (13), yards after catch (326) and even touchdowns (6).
Clearly, Tyreek Hill has been everything the Miami Dolphins had hoped he would be when they traded for him. In fact, you could easily say he has been more than they expected.