Trade Jaylen Waddle? Xavien Howard and a cryptic message? The latest Dolphins talk has fans going nuts
These are the some of the larger discussions being had about the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The NFL calendar finds itself in one of those strange and desolate lulls where absolutely nothing is happening. In turn, fans, talking heads, and strangers in the grocery store are firing off their hottest takes just to see what sticks.
I get it. It's February 21st and we just want to sound like we know what's best for everyone while also being wizards who can peer into the future. It's kind of fun though I do what I can just to watch from a distance followed by looking at the college basketball board. Prayers for those who took UCONN last night(me).
Don't worry folks, football-related stuff is around the corner. Next week starts the NFL combine. So there will be plenty of time to read countless breakdowns of internet film junkies breaking down hand placement, how the cone drill is actually the most important speed drill, and who has the most fluid hips.
After that on March 13, NFL free agency will start and naturally, there will be a ton to pontificate about.
I just want to do a rundown of some of the bigger Miami Dolphins related stories that are getting moderate traction. Sure you may think some of them don't mean anything or will never happen but this is sports. Have fun with it. Or, don't have fun with it. I'm not going to be the guy to tell you how to be a fan.
Some of these stories and takes could potentially be the start of something or they will never go anywhere like most hot takes do. Let's see what's happening with the Miami Dolphins.