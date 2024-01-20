Trading Tua Tagovailoa would be insane but Chris Grier shouldn't slam the door
Tua Tagovailoa is believed to be the Miami Dolphins long term solution at quarterback but if the Miami Dolphins received an offer, they should at least listen to it.
By Brian Miller
After more than a decade of trying to find a franchise quarterback, the Miami Dolphins may finally have one, so naturally, they should trade him.
When it comes to Tua Tagovailoa, no one is more polarizing. He is the Miami Dolphins savior at quarterback, a position the team has struggled with since Dan Marino walked into retirement. He isn't loved like Marino who owned the hearts of every fan. No, Tua's love and hate almost equally line up with a massive fence in between.
Speaking about Tua is like navigating the DMZ between North and South Korea. You step across the line and you are liable to be crucified by the other side. For those fans who live between the two sides, it can be worse. Heck, just writing an article mentioning his name will no doubt get me chastised on social media.
I live in the DMZ along with many fans. I like Tua Tagovailoa and I see where his game is really good and the value he brings to the offense. I also am not blinded by the "oooh's and ahhh's" either. I wasn't a fan of his at Alabama so I didn't join the cult of followers.
There has been talk about Tua potentially being traded this off-season. It isn't rumor and it is a thinly veiled speculation at best. In reality, it's far less than that. Nothing from anywhere except a few of the talking head media haters have mentioned it. The rest of us simply look at the possibility.
Should Chris Grier field phone calls about Tua Tagovailoa this off-season?
The answer is 100% yes. In fact, Grier wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't field those calls.
I don't see the Dolphins going to the Super Bowl with Tua behind center in the next two seasons. There are too many problems with his game right now. He doesn't shoulder the team yet because he hasn't grown into that role yet. When the game is on the line against a good football team, Tua hasn't shown the consistency to make that drive to win.
Tua, I believe, will get there. I think he has it in him but it needs to be coached out of him. He needs to attack those areas of his game like he did with the martial arts training to avoid head injuries.
If Stephen Ross wants to win in the next two seasons, Tua may not be that quarterback. If Ross is looking for a Super Bowl before he sells the team, waiting for Tua could make that wait a lot longer. Who would replace Tua? That isn't the point of this discussion.
The real reason you field the phone calls is because you never know when another Laremy Tunsil offer comes to the table and whether you love Tua or not, he has yet to show he is more valuable than two first-round picks and a lot more.
Quarterbacks no longer are the untouchable players in trades. The days of QBs staying with their teams for the length of their careers is over.
Miami is about to pay Tua upwards of $200 million over 4 to 5 years. That is a big investment in a player that still has question marks. I'm not opposed to the deal because it will happen. I think Miami should wait one more year and see if Tua improves and just let it ride on his $24.5 million salary in 2024. That is my opinion. It doesn't seem to be the Dolphins who are looking to keep Tua for a long time.
Naturally, Chris Grier is going to say the team's plan is to keep Tua around. It makes no sense not to. It is a statement that makes the QB happy and also doesn't tip any hands if the Dolphins would be interested in trading him.
I do not believe Tua will be traded and I don't think he should but I don't think the Miami Dolphins should close that door.
Tua isn't a franchise quarterback right now. You can get angry if you want. It is a fact. At this stage in their careers, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees were not either. This is why the future for Tua is a good one. There is a lot of room to grow and get better. It's also a reason not to overspend on him now. Give him a 5th year to see how he matures. Then pay him $200 million.
The thing is this, if Tua is going to be worth $200 million this year, he will be worth $200 million next year. If he takes the team to a Super Bowl in 2024, his value may jump to $250 million and no one will complain.
If that phone rings, you better believe I am going to answer it. I'm going to listen to the offer and I will hang up and see if they offer more. If it blows me away, I'm calling Stephen Ross and asking him if he wants to wait for Tua to reach elite status or if he wants to win now.
The bigger question of all, however, is do other teams look at Tua Tagovailoa and pick up the phone to even make an offer?
Tua fans know what he has to offer but they are lying to themselves if they think he is elite right now. Tua haters are just hating and are too impatient to see the possibilities. Somewhere in between is where it all truly is.