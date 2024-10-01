Tyreek Hill trade destination has become painfully obvious
By Brian Miller
The star wide receiver was visibly upset during Monday night's meltdown by the Miami Dolphins - who can blame him for that? At one point Tyreek Hill was seen shouting at someone on the sideline behind Mike McDaniel.
Clearly the frustration for the Dolphins receiver has reached a new level. That has led some within media circles to suggest trading Hill back to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wait, seriously? In Week 4, Kansas City No. 1 wideout Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury, which could cost him the rest of the campaign.
Getting a deal done wouldn't be easy between Kansas City and Miami, but as ProFootballTalk discussed, it wouldn't be impossible either. Is this something Chris Grier and Co. would actually consider?
Trading Tyreek Hill would be a horrible look for Chris Grier and the Dolphins
The first part of a trade equation is need and the Chiefs have some, but they also know Hill and his personality and that might not be something they want back on the roster. KC would also have to take on the majority of his contract that hasn't already been paid. Miami gave him more guaranteed money this offseason.
Assuming the first part of this is a yes and the second part of the Chiefs wanting him back is a yes, the third part is the Dolphins wanting to move him.
Miami may not want to keep his contract, and they clearly are looking at a season that could be folded up by Week 8 when Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return. The Dolphins' window for this season is closing quickly and could be closed permanently by midseason.
The final part of this entire situation is compensation, and that would kill any deal the Dolphins could make. KC isn't going to give back what they got in return for Hill in the trade that brought him to Miami. The Dolphins wouldn't likely get a first-round pick in return.
On a level of monumental mistakes, Grier making any move that ships Hill off to another team is going to look bad. It would not only signify the Dolphins are giving up on the season, but also their future. Hill is a big part of the Dolphins offense. For now, it's all speculation and nothing more and there shouldn't be any more to it. Talking heads are going to talk, but as far as Hill is concerned, he isn't going anywhere, nor should he.