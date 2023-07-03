Training camp preview: Why there may be no home for Cedrick Wilson
By Brian Miller
On July 18th, Miami Dolphins rookies will report to training camp followed by veterans on the 25th. One question going in that will be answered soon is where does Cedrick Wilson, Jr. fit into the plans?
2023 Miami Dolphins training camp preview - the Wide Receiver room.
Miami fans know that four spots are locked up barring injury. Those four belong to Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Erik Ezukanma, and Braxton Berrios. There are six spots likely to be had.
Wilson should be a player that normally would be penciled in as an absolute but his salary is high and his play last year was not what the Dolphins were hoping for and if they were fine with it, then that is a problem.
For Wilson, however, his biggest challenge may be the other players that are on the roster with him.
Chosen Anderson or is it Robbie Chosen or Anderson Chosen? The reality is Chosen has a good shot at making this roster. He comes with a far lesser contract, has good speed, and is trying to prove he can still play. Chosen wants to show that last year was not who he is.
Chosen only takes up one of the six spots and that means Wilson will have to compete against River Cracraft and a slew of relatively unknowns. Cracraft shouldn't be competition but he is. Last year he showed value at the position and again, is much cheaper than Wilson.
In the end, Wilson is likely to make the team despite his salary. The Dolphins don't get much in relief from cutting him and his contract this year isn't one another team will pick up, it hovers around $8 million on the season.
The Dolphins, I predict will enter the season with six WRs and despite a lot of reasons why he shouldn't, Wilson will be on the roster but a trade is always possible as camp moves forward and the Dolphins may have to eat more of the contract to get it done.