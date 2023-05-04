Trevor Lawrence reacts to horrible AFC QB ranking that also had Tua Tagovailoa ranked low
Another day, another month, another diss on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That isn't a surprise but Trevor Lawrence took exception to his own ranking alongside Tua.
On Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt ranked the AFC quarterbacks by tier. Tua and Trevor were ranked in the 6th tier or seven. Both ranked slightly above the incoming rookies. In the 5th spot, by himself is Jimmy Garoppolo who now plays for the Raiders.
It's not a surprise to see Patrick Mahomes on the top level, or Josh Allen and Joe Burrow on the 2nd. Aaron Rodgers on tier three makes sense but he is joined by Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Below that? Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.
Those in the studio disagreed with Brandt about Tua and Lawrence. Tua isn't on social media so it isn't a surprise that he would not have anyting to say publicly but Lawrence is and he did have something to say.
Truth be told, I would put both Tua and Lawrence now lower than four at worse. Both have shown they are better than Watson and Wilson until those two QBs prove otherwise. I would also consider Tua as good as Herbert and Jackson.
I'm not sure what holds Tua back in these rankings. It has to be the health concerns. Regardless, Tua and Lawrence should not have been that low, especially under the three players ranked above them.