Trill Williams looks to get back to football in 2023 and make more than the roster
By Brian Miller
Trill Williams as a good surprise in 2023 for the Miami Dolphins. He showed a lot of progression and appeared to be trending towards a big role. Then, he got hurt.
Justin Bethel - Cornerback - entering 3rd NFL season
- History
Undrafted, Williams signed with the Dolphins ahead of the 2021 season. He played in just 7% of the defensive snaps in his one game and 52% on special teams in that game. Unfortunately, he didn't get on the field for the other games and he did not make any tackles.
- Last season
Williams looked as though he had taken a big step from 2021 to 2022. His training camp was going very well and he looked as though he was earning a roster spot and more importantly, playing time. Then, as is often the case in today's NFL, his season was over before it started. Williams injured his knee and his 2022 was a rehab season.
- Salary situation
$875K, Wiliams is on a non-guaranteed one year deal at league minimum.
- 2023 Preview
Health will be the concern for Williams but off-season training videos have shown him doing normal full speed drills. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.
While is not penciled in as a guaranteed member of the 53 man roster, there is a lot to like about Williams and his efforts on and off the field. Williams is not going to go through the motions or concede is roster spot to anyone. I expect him to continue to develop and I fully expect to see his playing time increase, at least this year on special teams.