Tryeek Hill doesn't mince words on his desire for a new Dolphins contract
By Brian Miller
The days until the start of the 2024 Miami Dolphins training camp are ticking by. This month, teams will head back to the practice field to get ready for the long season ahead. In Miami, Tyreek Hill is looking for more than just a Super Bowl.
Two years ago, Hill signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins after being acquired from the Chiefs. His $120 million deal was the highest contract Miami has ever paid to a WR. Two years in, the former highest-paid WR in the NFL is still putting up league leading numbers on the field, but his salary off of it isn't the highest anymore. He wants to change that.
Justin Jefferson signed an extension this year with the Vikings, paying $140 million. Now, Hill wants a new deal and rumors suggest the Dolphins are listening. Hill is still one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, but not being at No. 1 is something he had on his mind.
Tyreek Hill is looking for a new contract from the Miami Dolphins
Hill has been working out in Houston according to Click2Houston.com and he isn't showing signs of slowing down. When he joined the Dolphins, he had said he was hoping to retire after the 2025 season, but that now seems like it won't happen. He has said that he would love to finish his career with the Dolphins, but that will take more money from Miami.
The Dolphins have decisions to make on Tua Tagovailoa and Jevon Holland, as well as Jaelan Phillips who will likely play on the fifth-year option in 2025. The Dolphins locked Jaylen Waddle down with a contract extension earlier this offseason. Now, Hill is waiting to get his deal reworked. Miami is likely to shift some money around to give him more guarantees.