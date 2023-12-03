Tua and the offense leads the Dolphins to a 45-15 win over the Commanders
The Miami Dolphins improve to 9-3 on the season after a win over the Washington Commanders.
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play his best in the Black Friday game against the Jets, but he sure did turn things around really quick today against the Commanders.
After his 243 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interception game against the Jets, all the talk was about how Tagovailoa needs to be better. Specifically with taking better control of the ball.
Tagovailoa did just that by going 18/24 for 280 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 turnovers. That’s right, no turnovers from Tua after all the talk about if he had a turnover problem or not.
Things started off quick in the first quarter with a 78 yard deep bomb to Tyreek Hill on the Dolphins first drive of the game, and things just kept going from there. Going into this game, the storyline was all about how weak the Commanders secondary was, and the Dolphins definitely exposed it today.
It was a heck of a start from Tua and Tyreek as Hill had three catches for 132 yards, and 2 touchdowns to start off the game. All diehard football fans know how close that is to the famous Randy Moss graphic.
You also can not discredit what the defense did today as well. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell came into this game as the league’s passing leader, and he finished 12/23 for 127 yards, and had one interception.
Which came from Andrew Van Ginkel and it is the second straight week a Dolphins defender has recorded a pick-six.
Along with Van Ginkel making plays, David Long Jr, Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Brandon Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Zach Sieler were among the defensive standouts today and were able to pressure Howell all day long with a total of 3 sacks. Give it up for the defense who held the defense to just 15 points.
It was a heck of a day for the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. The rushing attack was nearly just as efficient as the passing game today. With rookie Devon Achane rushing 17 times for 73 yards, and 2 touchdowns. And don’t forget about Raheem Mostert who rushed 11 times for 43 yards, and 1 touchdown.
You couldn’t have asked for a better day as a Miami Dolphins fan, as a 45-15 win improves them to 9-3 on the season with a home matchup next Monday Night against the Tennessee Titans.