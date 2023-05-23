Tua Tagovailoa began OTAs throwing dart after dart after dart
By Matt Serniak
I don't think I'm being the slightest bit hyperbolic here, but in this 45-second video of Tua doing his best Hawkeye imitation throwing passes with exactly zero defense, you can tell that he is poised to get back in that MVP conversation and lead the Dolphins to the promised land.
Just look at the scorching zip and surgeon-like accuracy on these thrown with no defenders or even an offensive line in front of him. It's the kind of thing where the untrained eye may look at these throws and also the calendar and be like this doesn't mean anything. But then you check the guy with the trained eye and he will tell you that championships aren't won in May but they can be lost, which really doesn't seem fair.
Well let me tell you, based on this video, the reports of how Tua did today, and the fact Tua is wearing a helmet made for the Juggernaut and I can honestly say that the 2023 Miami Dolphins haven't hurt their chances of hoisting a Lombardi come February.
These were the first football drills/activities since Tua went down on Christmas day so it's nice seeing him rip it a few times out there. Honestly, it's just lovely seeing the team out there wearing the colors we love. Sure, real football isn't going to happen for about 3-4 months. But it is nice to get a little bit of a taste in May. Seeing our favorite players along with guys that we have a lot of hope for makes a person feel good about the future.
And let's be even more honest here since it seems like we're in the trust tree, Tua will be the biggest reason for where this team ends up. That can't be said enough. If he plays as he did before his last concussion, the Dolphins will be in a decent position or better to make a run. If he gets hurt, which is has the propensity to do, well then this team is toast.
I'm going to hope and pray that he returns to the form that had him legit in the legitimately MVP conversation. Not sure why anyone would do the opposite but hey you fan like you want to fan. I'll be here pumping the guy up until it's time not to do that. With dots like he threw today, it's going to be really easy to do that.
