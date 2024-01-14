Tua in the spotlight after the defeat on Arrowhead
After losing to the Chiefs, many Dolphins fans attributed the team's failure to Tua's performance.
The Miami Dolphins' season has ended after a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 26-7. Despite several issues during the game at Arrowhead, fans have pointed out a common factor: Tua Tagovailoa. Many fans believe that he can't perform against "good" teams and that his success is limited to games against "bad" teams.
I'm writing this article, and at the same time, I'm trying to control my emotions about what I witnessed on Saturday night. Tua Tagovailoa has yet again demonstrated that he is not ready to take on good teams yet and that his performance is only good enough to beat the bad teams. Once again, Tua made poor decisions in crucial moments that ended up either in interceptions made by the other team or in lost balls because of the lack of precision.
Looking at his statistics, Tua had a great season as a quarterback. However, his style of play in most games makes it seem like he's still trying to adapt to the league like a rookie. Despite having played for four years in the NFL, he still makes some serious mistakes, which is unexpected for a player of his caliber.
Tua will enter the final year of his contract with the Dolphins.
This season, Tua has a record of 1-6 against teams with a winning record and 10-1 against teams with a losing record. Is this stat a representation of Tua's ability as a quarterback for the Dolphins?