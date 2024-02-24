Tua Tagovailoa 2024 NFL MVP odds (Dolphins' QB is most disrespected in league)
The 2023 NFL season is in the books so it's time for us to start looking ahead to the 2024 campaign. Part of that process is taking a look at the futures odds for next season.
One of the markets that is already available is the list of odds to be named NFL MVP. Lamar Jackson won the award in 2023 but a new season opens new possibilities. When taking a look at the new list of odds, there's one thing that stuck out to me; it took me a while to scroll down to find Tua Tagovailoa's name.
Despite an extremely successful 2023 regular season, he seems to be an afterthought for oddsmakers and bettors, making him one of the most underrated and disrespected quarterbacks in the league.
Let's take a look at the full list of MVP odds next season and then I'll dive into why Tua might just be the best value bet on the boards.
2024 NFL MVP odds
Tua Tagovailoa is most disrespected QB in NFL
At +2500 odds, Tua Tagovailoa is tied for 12th on the odds list to be named NFL MVP. That's below the likes of Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, and Matthew Stafford. If you were to bet $100 on him to win the award, it would win you a profit of $2,500 if he's able to achieve the feat.
Let's remember that Tagovailoa led the NFL last season in passing yards with 4,624 while also finishing fifth in both passing touchdowns (29) and quarterback rating a long with third in completion percentage (69.3). Despite that, Tua is listed well below numerous quarterback who did not post nearly as good numbers as him.
Does he have great offensive weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Yes, but that doesn't take away how good he was in the regular season, neither does his disappointing performance in the Wild Card Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.
We should also remember that the Dolphins' quarterback is just 25 years old and will do nothing but get improve as he heads into the 2024 campaign.
If you're looking for a value bet on the board, Tagovailoa may just present the best value amongst all quarterbacks.
