Tua Tagovailoa is about to get wildly paid by Chris Grier and the Dolphins

Trevor Lawrence’s career stats:



- 1x Pro Bowler

- 20-30 record

- 11,770 passing yards

- 58 touchdowns

- 39 interceptions

- 33 fumbles

- 85.0 rating

- 6 game winning drives

- 1-1 playoff record



Now tied as the highest paid QB in football.