Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are top 5 in early Pro Bowl voting
The NFL revealed the early voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl, and two of the Miami Dolphins' best are leading the way.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is leading the Pro Bowl voting with 59,680 votes.
WR Tyreek Hill landed in 4th place with 39,928 votes. He and the Dolphins quarterback joined C.J. Stroud, Christian McCaffery, and Travis Kelce in the top five votes.
The Miami Dolphins lead the AFC in total votes received, and they're second overall behind the San Francisco 49ers.
Seven other Dolphins were in the ballot:
* RB Raheem Mostert
* FB Alec Ingold
* T Terron Armstead
* CB Jalen Ramsey
* LS Blake Ferguson
* RS Braxton Berrios
* ST Duke Riley
Tagovailoa, Mostert, Hill, Ingold, Armstead, and Berrios all lead the NFL's vote-getter by their offensive positions. Ramsey, Ferguson, and Riley lead by their defensive positions.
The Pro Bowl and Pro Bowl Games are set to return to Orlando for the first time in three years. The game will be held on Sun, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium.
Fans can cast their Pro Bowl votes on X (formerly Twitter) from Dec. 11 to Christmas Day (Dec. 25th).
They can tweet the first and last name of the player they want. Then, they can tag the player's official Twitter handle or create a hashtag with their first and last name.
Finally, the post must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote.
Votes through social will count as double on the final two days of voting.
In the meantime, Dolphins' fans can go to one of the two following websites to vote for the player of their choice:
* www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/
* www.miamidolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/
Fans are allowed to vote as often as they want on these online platforms.
The player selection process is determined by the overall votes from fans, players, and coaches. Players and coaches will be allowed to vote on Dec. 29.
Each group's vote will count as one-third toward the final selection.
So, keep on voting Miami fans! Let's see if we can get more than one of our players into the Pro Bowl!