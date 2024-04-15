Tua Tagovailoa came close to ending this ugly 30 year drought, in 2024 he might
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have one drought that is simply too long, extending 30 years into 2024 and Tua Tagovailoa can end it.
It has been 30 years since the Miami Dolphins had a quarterback who threw for 30 touchdowns in a single season. The year was 1994 and Dan Marino was the quarterback. Let that sink in. Not even Marino in his final five seasons could repeat. Nor could the 20-something QBs that followed.
Tua Tagovailoa? He came pretty darn close in 2023.
Tua threw for 29 touchdown passes in 2023 coming up one short of the mark. We can scramble and look for every player who dropped at least one TD pass in 2023...we know Tyreek Hill dropped two.
The 33rd Team released a list citing the last player from each NFL team to have thrown for 30-plus touchdowns. Chicago is the only NFL team to never have a quarterback toss 30 TD passes. In Cleveland, you have to go back to 1980 when league MVP Brian Sipe tossed 30.
Interestingly enough, Washington's last QB to do it was Sonny Jergensen in 1967. That to me is more incredible than the Bears have zero. Other notables on the list is Ryan Tannehill who tossed at least 30 in 2020 for the Titans. Something he couldn't do with the Dolphins.
Oddly enough, another former Dolphins "legend" Ryan Fitzpatrick was the last QB to do so with the Jets, in 2015.
2024 could be the year that Miami's drought finally ends. Tua should be much better in 2024 after playing all 17 games last year for the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel is getting better with his play calling and this year should see him take another step forward as a head coach.
Even with the Dolphins likely trending toward a more balanced offensive attack, Tua should have plenty of opportunities to reach that milestone...especially since Dan Marino was able to do this in one less game.