Tua Tagovailoa continues to dominate above the criticism
The NFL passing leaders after nine weeks comes with some surprises which should be expected.
We are in midseason, and this is the time to make assumptions about players for the end of the season. With ups and downs, Tua Tagovailoa is still dominating among the quarterbacks. Even though he is in the media's crosshairs, numbers don't lie, and Tua has better numbers than others in his same position.
Both Tua and the Dolphins are criticized for losing against the best teams. Reporters suggest Tagovailoa can't perform in games against teams like the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs. And with weaker clubs, he puts in incredible numbers and plays like a top quarterback.
But there is something that the media doesn't tell you.
If we look at all the quarterbacks, Tua is ranked first with the most passing yards and passing touchdowns, ahead of athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. But before we get to the top of this rank, let's revisit the other quarterbacks in this Top 10.
At number ten, we have Matthew Stafford from the LA Rams with 2,070 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Ahead of him, we have Derek Carr from the New Orleans Saints with 2,121 yards and ten touchdowns. Continuing with the last positions on this ranking, we have Jared Goff from the Detroit Lions with 2,174 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In seventh place, we have the rookie sensation from the Houston Texans, CJ Strouds, with 2,270 yards and 14 touchdowns. Following him in sixth position is the quarterback from the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins, with 2,331 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. Cousins will miss the rest of the season, however. Not far away from him, Jalen Hurts with 2,347 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The last guy before introducing the Top 3 is Josh Allen, from the Buffalo Bills, with 2,423 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.
Finally, the Top 3 where we find Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
In third position, and coming as a surprise, we have Patrick Mahomes with 2,442 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. Unexpectedly, in second place, we have Sam Howell, from the Washington Commanders, with 2,471 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Avoiding the insults and the criticism, we have the quarterback from the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, as the number one in this statistic, with 2,609 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns.
Dolphins fans can't believe what the media is saying about their quarterback; it just takes a silly look at this number to realize the kind of player Tua is.