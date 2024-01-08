Tua Tagovailoa coudn't carry the team when they needed him the most
By Brian Miller
When games are on the line, teams need their best players to step up and take control. Tua Tagovailoa had that chance for the Miami Dolphins and failed.
Right now, the Tuanon fans are pointing out every reason that Tua was set up to fail. They are finding the fault in others. The other side of the fence is blasting Tua as a complete failure. As usual, the truth is somewhere in between.
Tua had the big stage last night. The AFC East was on the line and on his shoulder. He had the bright lights, the national spotlight, and everyone outside of Miami was waiting for him to fail. It took an entire game for them to say, "See, we told you!"
Tua didn't have a bad game on Sunday night. His first interception was the equivalent of a punt. A deep throw into double coverage and frankly, I'm glad he finally took the shot. Sometimes you can get a pass interference in your favor. You don't if you don't throw it.
Where Tua failed last night was when it mattered the most. He didn't elevate the team around him. When the game came down to the final drive, Tua couldn't carry the team. This is something that has been a problem that many have pointed out in the past.
Tua isn't a love him or hate him type of player and there is plenty of room to ride the fence and be subjective. There are great parts of his game but so far, when the Dolphins need that final push at the end of a game, he doesn't always deliver with consistency.
He didn't do it at the end of the Titans game and he didn't do it last night against the Bills. The playoffs? Maybe this is where he will shine the most.