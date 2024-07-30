Tua Tagovailoa deserved his extension based on how the Dolphins treated him
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa proved his haters wrong in 2023
It goes without saying, but 2023 was an incredible turn of events. Tagovailoa started every game and led the team to the playoffs. He led the NFL in passing yards and was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. Everything was finally working in his favor.
The naysayers couldn't let it go, and the problems that Tagovailoa had shaken off previously were not reassigned to things like beating teams above .500, beating the Bills, or not being able to win in cold weather. When things were going right and the team was winning, it was because he had Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. When they were not, it was because Tagovailoa simply wasn't that good.
The offseason ahead wasn't looking good for Miami's quarterback. Questions were still being asked about his durability and his ability to lead the team to the Super Bowl. This time, not from the Dolphins fans or media, but apparently internal from the Dolphins themselves. Chris Grier dragged his feet and then wondered why Tagovailoa was asking for more money, market-type money. His road to being the franchise QB was now entering a fifth year.
Finally, the deal was done, and Tua now has the undoubted support of his team and coaching staff. For the first time in his entire NFL career, 2024 will not come with questions about his coach supporting him or the team giving him a new contract. Tagovailoa will be able to enter the season with complete support from the team executives, his coaching staff, and a $212 million investment from the Dolphins owner. It was a long journey to get here, and now it is up to him to rewrite the narrative and his own history.