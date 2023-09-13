Tua Tagovailoa doesn't care if you think he can't throw deep and trouble brewing in Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made it clear to the media, he doesn't care if anyone thinks he can't throw the ball deep.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa met with the media this afternoon and was asked about the naysayers who still contend that he can't throw the ball deep. Tua was quick to reply with a "I don't care." That likely won't shut up some of the Dolphins beat writers who will remain nameless but will continue to argue his deep ball accuracy.
Tua pointed to his 466 yard game against the Chargers.
Despite his big game on Sunday, some still are wanting to point out that his arm isn't as big as say, Justin Herbert but it clearly doesn't mean anything because Tua is winning without a big arm and when he does go deep, he tends to be accurate.
Why the mainstread media continue to thump this about Tua is anyone's guess. Sadly, there are better questions to answer and some must not have anything better to do than to try and get a sound bite to prove their point.
Miami is thrilled with Tua and his accuracy and his deep passing. The only big concern about Tagovailoa is his health and as long as that remains a non-issue, nothing else will be an issue with him.
TROUBLE brewing in Buffalo?
A hot mic was left on in the media room where beat reporters were talking amongst themselves. The question being posed was whether or not the media session was over. A woman was heard talking to the media saying they were "trying to see if they can get anyone else." She mentioned Stepon Diggs.
When she did, she followed that up with "Diggs does what he wants. If I ask him, he will look me in the face and say F-U. That's how he treats everbody."
This isn't going to go well in Buffalo and if the woman is employed by the Bills as it sounds, she may not have a job come tomorrow. The hot mic surely doesn't paint Diggs in a nice light, then again, he has been disgruntled dating back to last season.
Many believe that it is only a matter of time before Diggs has an outburst on the sideline. Against the Jets, he was seen trying to get Josh Allen pumped up after a turnover. The Bills of course, lost in overtime to the Jets.
This is something that might be worth watching as the season progresses.