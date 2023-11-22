Tua Tagovailoa doesn't look like Drake anymore after ditching the cornrows
The new Tua Tagovailoa and his braided cornrows didn't last all that long.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa made waves last week when he showed up to practice following the team's bye-week with a new hairdo. It wasn't meant to last.
When the Dolphins reported back to practice, Tua sported a new hairdo that was neatly braided cornrows and a nice beard to go with it. The changes took over social media but now, only days after facing the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium, Tua is back to his normal looks.
Tua showed up for practice this morning looking a lot less like Drake and a lot more like himself.
Tua likely still has facial hair because he tends to sport a trimmed beard. Tyreek Hill chimed in on the new look today saying that Tua should have kept it because it was "next-level swagger." He also said that Tua should get a gold grill next, referring to his teeth.
Why the short hairstyle? Tua hasn't said yet but I'm sure we will learn more in the next press conference.
The Dolphins are prepping for the Jets who they will visit on Friday for the first Black Friday game in NFL history. The game will be televised on Amazon and the day after three games are played on Thanksgiving day.
Miami isn't necessarily limping into Friday but questions remain about the health of RB De'Von Achane, Robert Hunt, and a few others. Braxton Berrios was a full participant at practice this week and should be good to go against his former team.
The final injury report will give more insight on who may or may not be playing on the short week.