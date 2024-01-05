Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than he is given credit for
Tua Tagovailoa gets a lot of vitriol that he doesn't deserve and some that he does but he is much better at being a QB than we have seen.
By Brian Miller
In the NFL, QBs can be very good if they are given time in the pocket. Average QBs can be masked by great offensive line play and a good running game. For Tua Tagovailoa, he simply takes what he can.
There are three sides to this Tua Tagovailoa love triangle. There is the Tua does no wrong side, they are called the "Tuanon". There is the "Tua will never amount to anything side", they don't have a name that can be mentioned here. Then there is the "We support the Miami Dolphins and Tua is our QB" side.
In their own ways, they are all right to some degree. Tua has the potential to be great, tua has hiccups in his game that need attention, and Tua is the best QB since Dan Marino on the Dolphins roster.
The thing is, Tua is a much better QB than what we have seen so far. In fact, I would argue that we have only seen glimpses of what Tua can do in the position. No, I'm not a "Tuanon" member and I'm not a hater either. I'm on that 4th side that makes it a square. I see him for what he could be more than what he is right now.
