Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than he is given credit for
Tua Tagovailoa gets a lot of vitriol that he doesn't deserve and some that he does but he is much better at being a QB than we have seen.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa, they made a tough decision. It was Tua or Justin Herbert and the decision divided the Dolphins.
It isn't clear who was the final decision maker in Miami drafting Tua over Herbert or anyone else but it divided the team so much that Brian Flores would be fired two seasons later because of it.
Chris Grier hasn't helped the situation and this off-season, he may not have the money to help Tua become what he should be.
Grier catered to one of Tua's biggest strengths, his quick release. He drafted Jaylen Waddle and traded for Tyreek Hill. He shifted the team from a physical offense to a speed offense. It has worked. It utilizes Tua's release. Because of that, Grier has managed to mask the other deficiencies on the offense.
No one will complain that the trade for Hill was costly, it was but it has worked out well for the Dolphins but Grier has yet to give Tua something he needs more of. Time.
Tua's quick release is one of the fastest in the league, it rivals the release of Dan Marino but Tua will be much better as a QB when he doesn't have to throw the ball in a matter of 2 seconds.
Up next: Why the Miami Dolphins offensive line is hindering Tua Tagovailoa.